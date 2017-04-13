Victoria Beckham, ka regjistruar si markÃ« tregtare emrin e vajzÃ«s sÃ« saj Harper Seven Beckham tek autoritetet britanike dhe ato evropiane.
Harper do tÃ« ketÃ« tÃ« drejtat intelektuale dhe pronÃ«sore tÃ« emrit tÃ« saj.
Victoria gjithashtu kishte regjistruar edhe emrat e fÃ«mijÃ«ve tÃ« tjerÃ« tÃ« saj Brooklyn 18 vjeÃ§ar, Romeo 14 vjeÃ§ar dhe Cruz 12 vjeÃ§ar.
TÃ« drejtÃ«n e pÃ«rdorimit tÃ« emrave tÃ« tyre si markÃ« tregtare kÃ«ta do ta fitojnÃ« kur tâ€™i mbushin 18 vjet, e deri atÃ«herÃ« tÃ« gjitha tÃ« drejtat i ka Victoria Beckham.
KÃ«to tÃ« drejta pÃ«rfshijnÃ« edhe shÃ«rbimet argÃ«tuese, qÃ« do tÃ« thotÃ« vetÃ«m Harper Beckham mund tÃ« pÃ«rdorÃ« kÃ«tÃ« emÃ«r nÃ« industrinÃ« e televizionit muzikÃ«s dhe filmit.