Simone Christina është një vajzë që thonjtë e saj nuk i ka prerë që tri vjet. Përveç kësaj, ajo kujdeset shumë për ta në mënyrë që mos t’i thyhen, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Thonjtë e saj janë të gjatë 6 inç, dhe i marrin kohë pothuajse deri në tre orë për t’i lyer apo dizajnuar atë.
Left hand 💕💅🏻 . Hey guys, just wanted to tell you that I've been really busy the last weeks so please don't hate me if I don't reply to your DMs. 😅❤Thank you so much for all of your sweet messages, I am going to answer them as soon as possible! ❤️ xoxo Christina . (btw sorry for the huge watermark but I hate when people post my pictures without giving credit😐) . #pink #pinknailpolish #pinknails #lightpink #nailart #nailgasm #lightpinknails #nailpolish #nails2inspire #naturallongnails #longnails #longnaturalnails #nailslong #realnails #naturalnails #nailporn #cutenails #cutenailpolish #💅 #sexynails #nailfetish #fingernails #claws #clawlife #daggernails #manicure #cutemanicure #cute #toomanyhashtags
Why so rude lol. It's funny how magazines for women constantly write stuff like "All women are beautiful, you are beautiful in your own way, don't listen to other people" and then they write things like that. So I guess if a girl doesn't look like society wants them to look, they are called ugly. (Even though it's just my nails) Don't wanna sound like a bitch or a crazy feminist (😂) and complain about the authors opinion, it's completely fine if he/she doesn't like long nails but I still felt like pointing that out. 😄💕#whysorudelol #sofeminine #thisgirliscrazy #CrazyNailLady #SorryForSpamming #nailpolish #naturallongnails #longnails #longnaturalnails #nailslong #realnails #naturalnails #nailporn #daggernails #claws #clawlife #nailstagram #fingernails #longfingernails #manicure
🤠👄 This is an old picture by the way 😄 (14th April, 2016) . . . . #nailpolish #naturallongnails #longnails #longnaturalnails #nailslong #realnails #naturalnails #nailporn #cutenails #cutepolish #sexynails #daggernails #claws #clawlife #nailgasm #nailstagram #fingernails #longfingernails #lauras_kingdom #toenails #pinknails #pinknailpolish #nailart #redlips #nailfie #ring #feet #onglesnaturels #unãs #uñasnaturales
My bare nails in June 2016 💅🍫I'm gonna post a recent picture of my nails soon😊 💕#nailpolish #naturallongnails #throwback #longnails #longnaturalnails #nailslong #realnails #naturalnails #nailporn #cutenails #cutepolish #💅 #sexynails #nailfetish #fingernails #daggernails #claws #clawlife #dangerousclaws #dangerousnails #nailgasm #lauras_kingdom #beautifulnails #clearnails #barenails #nakednails #nonailpolish #realnails #natural #longfingernails #nudenails
💙💅Please check out my my nails long profile for more photos and vote for me to support (link in my bio) 💅💙 #nails #nailpolish #nailart #longnails #longnaturalnails #nailslong #daggernails #realnails #naturalnails #nailporn #nailfetish #claw #claws #clawlife #nailswag #naturalnaillover #💅 #blue #bluenails #bluenailpolish #bluenailart #rings #nailsandrings #goldenrings #essence #💙