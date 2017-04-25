Left hand 💕💅🏻 . Hey guys, just wanted to tell you that I've been really busy the last weeks so please don't hate me if I don't reply to your DMs. 😅❤Thank you so much for all of your sweet messages, I am going to answer them as soon as possible! ❤️ xoxo Christina . (btw sorry for the huge watermark but I hate when people post my pictures without giving credit😐) . #pink #pinknailpolish #pinknails #lightpink #nailart #nailgasm #lightpinknails #nailpolish #nails2inspire #naturallongnails #longnails #longnaturalnails #nailslong #realnails #naturalnails #nailporn #cutenails #cutenailpolish #💅 #sexynails #nailfetish #fingernails #claws #clawlife #daggernails #manicure #cutemanicure #cute #toomanyhashtags

A post shared by Simone Christina Taylor (@simone_christina_) on Apr 24, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT