Happy Independence Day to my homeland KOSOVO! I'm so proud of all of us and how far we have come as a nation! Proud to be a shqiptar ❤ throwback to me standing on our landmark whilst shooting my music video for shine your light written specifically for this reason and being proud of who you are! I love you!

