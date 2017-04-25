23:00, 25 Prill 2017

Shpesh herë ndodh që të jeni të rrethuar nga mijëra njerëz të djersitur, dhe dëshironi të jeni në gjendje të vishni sa më pak rroba të jetë e mundur, e pra tashmë ka një zgjidhje!

Gjithçka që kërkohet në trendin e ri të modës është që gjoksin tuaj ta mbuloni me vezullim derisa të ndjeheni si një sirenë magjike.

Ju mund ta bëni atë sipas zgjedhjes suaj, të thjeshtë ose të ndërlikuar, shkruan Cosmpolitan, transmeton Klan Kosova.

 

Interesante

Lajmet e fundit nga Lifestyle

Video lajmet e fundit

Emisionet e fundit