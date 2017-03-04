capturessssssss
PÃ«r shekuj tÃ« tÃ«rÃ«, flokÃ«t e gjatÃ« janÃ« konsideruar si njÃ« element thelbÃ«sor pÃ«r bukurinÃ« femÃ«rore. Por shumÃ« gjÃ«ra kanÃ« ndryshuar, tash nÃ« kohÃ«t modern.

NÃ« ditÃ«t e sotme, femrat mÃ« tÃ« bukura dhe mÃ« tÃ« suksesshme nuk kanÃ« frikÃ« tÃ« eksperimentojnÃ« me stilin dhe pamjen e tyre, transmeton Klan Kosova.

MÃ« poshtÃ« janÃ« disa nga yjet botÃ«rore qÃ« kanÃ« guxuar tÃ« zgjedhin modelin e flokÃ«ve tÃ« shkurtra dhe nÃ« fakt, nuk kanÃ« gabuar aspak.

Carey Mulligan

Shailene Woodley

Pink

Michelle Williams

Lily Collins

Miley Cyrus

Charlize Theron

Audrey Tautou

Taylor Swift

Halle Berry

Natalie Portman

Marion Cotillard

