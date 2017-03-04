PÃ«r shekuj tÃ« tÃ«rÃ«, flokÃ«t e gjatÃ« janÃ« konsideruar si njÃ« element thelbÃ«sor pÃ«r bukurinÃ« femÃ«rore. Por shumÃ« gjÃ«ra kanÃ« ndryshuar, tash nÃ« kohÃ«t modern.
NÃ« ditÃ«t e sotme, femrat mÃ« tÃ« bukura dhe mÃ« tÃ« suksesshme nuk kanÃ« frikÃ« tÃ« eksperimentojnÃ« me stilin dhe pamjen e tyre, transmeton Klan Kosova.
MÃ« poshtÃ« janÃ« disa nga yjet botÃ«rore qÃ« kanÃ« guxuar tÃ« zgjedhin modelin e flokÃ«ve tÃ« shkurtra dhe nÃ« fakt, nuk kanÃ« gabuar aspak.
Carey Mulligan
Shailene Woodley
Pink
Michelle Williams
Lily Collins
Miley Cyrus
Charlize Theron