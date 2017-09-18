KompanitÃ« e transportit nÃ« stacionin e autobusÃ«ve nÃ« kryeqytet, janÃ« duke protestuar nÃ« shenj pakÃ«naqÃ«sie ndaj njÃ« vendimi tÃ« ri qÃ« u Ã«shtÃ« shqiptuar.
Kjo pasi stacioni i autobusÃ«ve, ka marr vendim qÃ« biletat e udhÃ«timit tash e tutje tÃ« shiten nÃ« sportelet brenda stacionit, e jo, sikurse deri mÃ« tani nÃ« forma tÃ« ndryshme apo gjatÃ« udhÃ«timeve nÃ« autobus, transmeton Klan Kosova.
PÃ«r tÃ« protestuar tÃ« pranishÃ«m janÃ« parÃ« dhjetra protestues qÃ« pÃ«rfaqÃ«sonin kompanitÃ« e tyre tÃ« mjetit transportues.