Shefi i grupit parlamentar tÃ« ListÃ«s Serbe, Slavko Simiq ka marrÃ« pjesÃ« sot pÃ«r herÃ« tÃ« parÃ« nÃ« mbledhjen e KryesisÃ« sÃ« Kuvendit pas njÃ« bojkoti afro gjashÃ«mujor qÃ« ia kanÃ« bÃ«rÃ« inistitucioneve tÃ« KosovÃ«s.
NÃ« kÃ«tÃ« mbledhje ku do tÃ« vendoset pÃ«r seancÃ«n e radhÃ«s parlamentare sÃ« bashku me shefat e grupeve tÃ« tjera parlamentare, pos Simiqit po merr pjesÃ« edhe Sllobodan Petroviq, njofton Klan Kosova.
NjÃ« ditÃ« mÃ« parÃ« kreui ListÃ«s Serbe, Slavko Simiq konfirmoi lajmin pÃ«r rikthimin nÃ« Parlamentin e KosovÃ«s.
Sipas tij, ata po kthehen nÃ« Kuvend pÃ«r ta parandaluar themelimin e UshtrisÃ« sÃ« KosovÃ«s dhe ta demantojnÃ« PrishtinÃ«n pÃ«r dÃ«shtimin nÃ« themelimin e Asociacionit tÃ« Komunave serbe, njofton Klan Kosova.