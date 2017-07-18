Pse u ndalohet qarkullimi nÃ«pÃ«r DurrÃ«s autobusÃ«ve nga Kosova?
A ndalohen edhe autobusÃ«t e vendeve tjera apo vetÃ«m tÃ« KosovÃ«s?
Si e pritÃ«n kÃ«tÃ« kompanitÃ« turistike?
Sa ndikon kjo nÃ« turizmin e DurrÃ«sit?
A mund ta ndÃ«rrojnÃ« destinacionin turistÃ«t nga Kosova?
A Ã«shtÃ« diskriminim pÃ«r kosovarÃ«t?
Sa autobusÃ« besohet se shkojnÃ« nÃ« DurrÃ«s gjatÃ« stinÃ«s sÃ« verÃ«s pÃ«r njÃ« ditÃ«?
PÃ«r tÃ« gjitha kÃ«to, diskutohet sonte nÃ« emisionin Ora e Fundit nÃ« Klan Kosova, duke filluar nga ora 23.
Na ndiqni.