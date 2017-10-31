NjÃ« nÃ« tre persona tÃ« rritur mund tÃ« injoroj simptomat potenciale tÃ« kancerit tÃ« pankreasit.
Dhimbjet e stomakut, humbja e pashpjegueshme e peshÃ«s dhe mostretja, mund tÃ« jenÃ« shenjat paralajmÃ«ruese pÃ«r kÃ«tÃ« sÃ«mundje vdekjeprurÃ«se.
Zbulimi dhe trajtimi i hershÃ«m janÃ« vitale pÃ«r shpÃ«timin e jetÃ«s.
Aktualisht, rreth njÃ« nÃ« dhjetÃ« persona tÃ« diagnostifikuar me kÃ«tÃ« sÃ«mundje mbijetojnÃ« mÃ« shumÃ« se pesÃ« vjet.
Kjo vjen mÃ« sÃ« shumti si pasojÃ« e doagnostifikimit nÃ« fazat e vonshme, kur tretmanet janÃ« tÃ« limituara.