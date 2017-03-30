TÃ« gjitha gratÃ« kanÃ« dÃ«shirÃ« tÃ« kenÃ« flokÃ« tÃ« bukura.
Por jo gjithmonÃ« njÃ« gjÃ« e tillÃ« Ã«shtÃ« e mundur, pasi kujdesi pÃ«r flokÃ«t shpesh herÃ« kÃ«rkon shumÃ« mÃ« shumÃ« vÃ«mendje se sa ne i kushtojmÃ«.
Por nÃ« fakt, a e dini se pÃ«r tÃ« pasur flokÃ« tÃ« bukur, tÃ« lÃ«muar dhe tÃ« shÃ«ndoshÃ« ju duhet tÃ« ndiqni disa rregulla dhe tÃ« bÃ«ni disa veprime tÃ« thjeshta?
Shihni mÃ« poshtÃ« disa prej tyre, dhe shumÃ« shpejt do tÃ« shihni se flokÃ«t tuaja do tÃ« ja u kenÃ« zili tÃ« gjithÃ«, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Balansoni dietÃ«n tuaj ushqimore
PÃ«rdorni vajin e kokosit pÃ«r tÃ« masazhuar kokÃ«n tuaj
Shkurtoni majat e flokÃ«ve vazhdimisht
Mos i lani flokÃ«t shumÃ« shpesh
Mos e sforconi shumÃ« krehjen e flokÃ«ve tuaj
Uleni nivelin e stresit
Ndryshoni kÃ«llÃ«fet e jastÃ«keve rregullisht
Merrni vitaminat e duhura
NÃ«se pÃ«rdorni maska pÃ«r flokÃ«, pÃ«rdorni ato natyrale
PÃ«rdorni kondicionerin e flokÃ«ve rregullisht
Por mos aplikoni shumÃ« shampon dhe konidicioner
Konusmoni mÃ« shumÃ« ujÃ«
Mos i mbÃ«shtillni flokÃ«t me peshqirÃ« pÃ«r tâ€™i tharÃ« ato
PÃ«rdorni ngjyrÃ« kualitative pÃ«r flokÃ«
Mos i lani flokÃ«t me ujÃ« tÃ« nxehtÃ«
