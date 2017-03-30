regular-morning-showers
17:00, 30 Mars 2017

TÃ« gjitha gratÃ« kanÃ« dÃ«shirÃ« tÃ« kenÃ« flokÃ« tÃ« bukura.

Por jo gjithmonÃ« njÃ« gjÃ« e tillÃ« Ã«shtÃ« e mundur, pasi kujdesi pÃ«r flokÃ«t shpesh herÃ« kÃ«rkon shumÃ« mÃ« shumÃ« vÃ«mendje se sa ne i kushtojmÃ«.

Por nÃ« fakt, a e dini se pÃ«r tÃ« pasur flokÃ« tÃ« bukur, tÃ« lÃ«muar dhe tÃ« shÃ«ndoshÃ« ju duhet tÃ« ndiqni disa rregulla dhe tÃ« bÃ«ni disa veprime tÃ« thjeshta?

Shihni mÃ« poshtÃ« disa prej tyre, dhe shumÃ« shpejt do tÃ« shihni se flokÃ«t tuaja do tÃ« ja u kenÃ« zili tÃ« gjithÃ«, transmeton Klan Kosova.

Balansoni dietÃ«n tuaj ushqimore

PÃ«rdorni vajin e kokosit pÃ«r tÃ« masazhuar kokÃ«n tuaj

Shkurtoni majat e flokÃ«ve vazhdimisht

Mos i lani flokÃ«t shumÃ« shpesh

Mos e sforconi shumÃ« krehjen e flokÃ«ve tuaj

Uleni nivelin e stresit

Ndryshoni kÃ«llÃ«fet e jastÃ«keve rregullisht

Merrni vitaminat e duhura

NÃ«se pÃ«rdorni maska pÃ«r flokÃ«, pÃ«rdorni ato natyrale

PÃ«rdorni kondicionerin e flokÃ«ve rregullisht

Por mos aplikoni shumÃ« shampon dhe konidicioner

Konusmoni mÃ« shumÃ« ujÃ«

Mos i mbÃ«shtillni flokÃ«t me peshqirÃ« pÃ«r tâ€™i tharÃ« ato

PÃ«rdorni ngjyrÃ« kualitative pÃ«r flokÃ«

Mos i lani flokÃ«t me ujÃ« tÃ« nxehtÃ«

