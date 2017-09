Next time you're at the beach you won't have to worry about where to put your #valuables. This container from @thebeachvault can safely stow items in the sand, letting you relax and enjoy yourself! #thanksforlookingout #naptimeisthebesttime #worryfreezone #beachvault #insiderdesign

A post shared by INSIDER (@thisisinsider) on Jun 15, 2016 at 7:11am PDT