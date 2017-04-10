selena
19:00, 10 Prill 2017

Selena Gomez është  parë e buzëqeshur derisa doli nga një studio e tatuazheve në Hollywood.

Këngëtarja 24 vjeçare ishe e shoqëruar nga Alisha Boe dhe Tommy Dorfman me të cilët edhe e kaloi tërë pasditen, duke shfaqur tatuazhet e tyre të njëjta, transmeton Klan Kosova.

Selena postoi shumë fotografi nga kjo ditë në llogarinë e saj në Instagram, të cilat mund t’i shihni më poshtë:

selena-gomez-shows-off-her-new-13-reasons-why-tattoo-04 selena-gomez-shows-off-her-new-13-reasons-why-tattoo-02-1

Interesante

Lajmet e fundit nga Ndërkombëtar

Video lajmet e fundit

Emisionet e fundit