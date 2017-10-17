Ylli i Instagramit dhe modelja e Kalifornisë Sarah Stage, e cila bëri famë të shpejtë në rrjete sociale, pasi format e saj trupore janë super-fit, edhe kur është shtatzënë, ka mirëpritur në jetë fëmijën e dytë me burrin Kris Jason, një djalë me emrin Logan Alexander.
Modelja 33-vjeçare, dhe bashkëshorti i saj u bënë sërish prindër të hënën, raporton E! News, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Çifti lëshoi një deklaratë, duke thënë: “Ne jemi të gëzuar dhe të lumtur që në mirëpritëm djalin tonë”.
This pregnancy journey is almost coming to an end🤰🏻I'm incredibly amazed of what our bodies are capable of achieving, growing a healthy baby inside our bellies is truly a miracle! Remaining positive through this whole experience has given me the extra strength I needed. After all, our thoughts lead to behaviors, behaviors lead to habits, and habits create our life! #9monthspregnant #goodvibesonly #momlife 📸: @shannonlaurine
There's no better gift than to have life growing inside of you! Our bodies are powerful and capable of much more than we can even understand sometimes. Pregnancy is such a beautiful yet vulnerable time for women and everyone should realize by now that we are all different and our differences should be respected as we are literally growing another human inside of us ! I speak for every expectant mama that we just want a healthy and happy baby, and we must surround ourselves with positivity!! I hope that each woman embraces their uniqueness and celebrates such an exciting moment in their life! Thank you @shannonlaurine for capturing this moment. #thirdtrimester #8monthspregnant
Hello #thirdtrimester! 👶🏻 These past #7months have flown by 😱Trying to stay in the moment & enjoy every second since we don't plan on having any more babies after this one!! 👨👩👦👦Thanks for all of your support with my fitness ebook & nutrition guide 💪🏼I hope you are loving it 💕 and thank you @hotmiamistyles for this cute orange bikini 👙#7monthspregnant