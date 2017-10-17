14:30, 17 Tetor 2017

Ylli i Instagramit dhe modelja e Kalifornisë Sarah Stage, e cila bëri famë të shpejtë në rrjete sociale, pasi format e saj trupore janë super-fit, edhe kur është shtatzënë, ka mirëpritur në jetë fëmijën e dytë me burrin Kris Jason, një djalë me emrin Logan Alexander.

Modelja 33-vjeçare, dhe bashkëshorti i saj u bënë sërish prindër të hënën, raporton E! News, transmeton Klan Kosova.

Çifti lëshoi një deklaratë, duke thënë: “Ne jemi të gëzuar dhe të lumtur që në mirëpritëm djalin tonë”.

