Perfection is a myth. For years, I've tried to meet that expectation Anorexia set out for me. Perfection. Due to a rather nasty form of Obsessive-Compulsive disorder, my own standards are exceptionally high when it comes to order, numbers, time, movement, appearance – you name it. My OCD is never satisfied because I can never do a ritual enough to make it perfect. I could stand there for 2 hours, opening and closing my door and my head STILL says "NO! That's not good enough." The same goes to my EDs definition of "perfection". But I, Sacha Justine Cuddy, do not want to be perfect. If we were all the same, immaculate, well-spoken, sane people with the same hobbies and the same life – we'd all be the most boring fucking people to ever exist. I wanna be me! And if having belly rolls, body hair, scars, stretch marks, saggy boobs etc. is part of the package of being ME, then so be it. I don't have to always look like the left girl because I'm posing and exposing my most flattering features because in REALITY, I look like the right girl more often. Relaxed, hunched over, unbothered. Beauty is in your soul and the glow of your skin. Beauty is you, in your natural, purest form. But never ever strive for perfection – because it does not exist. And quite frankly, I'm happy it doesn't. 👁 #anorexiarecovery #recovery #EDwarrior #writersofinstagram #mentalhealth

A post shared by Sacha Justine (@thetremblingofaleaf) on Jul 27, 2017 at 10:23am PDT