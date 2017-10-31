Los Blancos synojnÃ« ta blejnÃ« sulmuesin brazilian, nÃ«se katalunasit dÃ«shtojnÃ« qÃ« kÃ«tÃ« ta bÃ«jnÃ« sÃ«rish, gjatÃ« afatit kalimtar tÃ« dimrit

12:01, 3 NÃ«ntor 2017

Real Madrid Ã«shtÃ« duke u pÃ«rgatitur tÃ« bÃ«jÃ« njÃ« ofertÃ« pÃ«r sulmuesin e Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho.

Pasi dÃ«shtoi ta transferojÃ« brazilianin gjatÃ« verÃ«s, Barcelona do tÃ« mundohet qÃ« kÃ«tÃ« gjÃ« ta bÃ«jÃ« gjatÃ« afatit kalimtar tÃ« janarit.

Por Los Blancos janÃ« po ashtu tÃ« interesuar pÃ«r sulmuesin brazilian, por duan qÃ« kÃ«tÃ« ta bÃ«jnÃ« verÃ«n tjetÃ«r, nÃ«se Reds refuzojnÃ« prapÃ« ofertÃ«n e katalunasve.

 

