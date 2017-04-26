Los Blancos janÃ« kthyer fuqishÃ«m nÃ« luftÃ«n pÃ«r titull tÃ« La Liga, pas humbjes nÃ« El Clasico, duke shÃ«nuar plot gjashtÃ« herÃ« nÃ« portÃ«n e Deportivo La Coruna
Real Madrid ka mposhtur Deportivo La Coruna me rezultatÂ 6:2, nÃ« ndeshjen e xhiros sÃ« radhÃ«s tÃ« La Liga.
Los Blancos kaluan nÃ« epÃ«rsi nÃ« minutÃ«n e parÃ« tÃ« ndeshjes, pas njÃ« topi tÃ« vjedhur, tÃ« cilin nÃ« rrjetÃ« e futi Alvaro Morata.
TÃ« dytin gol pÃ«r MbretÃ«rit e shÃ«noi James Rodriguez, si rrjedhojÃ« e njÃ« kundÃ«rsulmi tÃ« shpejtÃ«.
Deportivo ngushtoi epÃ«rsinÃ« e kryeqytetasve nÃ« tÃ« 35-Ã«n minutÃ«, me njÃ« gol tÃ«Â FlorinÂ Andone. Por nÃ« pushimin mes pjesÃ«ve skuadrat nuk shkuan para se Lucas Vasquez ta kthente sÃ«rish nÃ« dy gola avantazhin e Real.
NÃ« tÃ« dytÃ«n pjesÃ« Los Blancos vazhduan me po tÃ« njÃ«jtÃ«n tempo, duke shÃ«nuar golin e katÃ«rt nÃ« minutÃ«n e 67-tÃ« pÃ«rmes James Rodriguez.
Golin e pestÃ« pÃ«r gjigantin nga Santiago Bernabeu e shÃ«noi mesfushori spanjoll Isco, qÃ« shkÃ«lqeu nÃ« kÃ«tÃ« ndeshje, duke dhuruar njÃ« paraqitje pÃ«r t’u mbajtur nÃ« mend pÃ«r njÃ« kohÃ« tÃ« gjatÃ«.
EpÃ«rsinÃ« e Los Blancos edhe pÃ«r njÃ« gol nÃ« fund tÃ« takimit e ngushtoi Joselu, por atÃ« nÃ« katÃ«r gola e ktheu pÃ«rsÃ«ri Casemiro me njÃ« gol tÃ« bukur nga distanca.