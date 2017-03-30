8e37c330cebe537e9a371ded4c0eb9a1
Victoria Beckham shfaqet gjithnjÃ« serioze dhe askush nuk mund tâ€™i vÃ«rÃ«j asaj ndonjÃ« grimcÃ« buzÃ«qeshejeje nÃ« fytyrÃ«.

Por pÃ«r njÃ« gjÃ« tÃ« tillÃ« tashmÃ« ajo ka dal me njÃ« prononcim, duke treguar arsyen rreth asaj qÃ« ajo Ã§do herÃ« paraqitet si njÃ« grua nervoze, pÃ«rcjellÃ« Klan Kosova.

Stilistja Backham po ashtu liroi njÃ« bluzÃ« tÃ« re ku shkruan “Fashion Stole my smile” pÃ«r tÃ« cilÃ«n tha se ishte dicka qÃ« flet pikÃ«risht pÃ«r gjendjen e saj shpirtÃ«rore rreth idesÃ« sÃ« saj se ajo Ã«shtÃ« njÃ« njeri shumÃ« serioz.

