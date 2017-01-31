NjÃ« fotografi e cila po qarkullon nÃ« rrjetet sociale, tregon luksin qÃ« kanÃ« pÃ«rjetuar rreth 80-tÃ« zogj grabitqarÃ«.
Kjo pasi njÃ« Princ i ArabisÃ«, iu bleu atyre bileta aeroplani, pÃ«r tÃ« shijuar njÃ« udhÃ«tim tÃ« pÃ«rbashkÃ«t, njofton Klan Kosova.
Fotografia tregon tÃ« gjithÃ« skifterÃ«tÂ tÃ« cilÃ«t janÃ« tÃ« ulur nÃ« secilÃ«n ”karrige” tÃ« veÃ§antÃ«, sikurse njerÃ«zit pasagjerÃ«.
Raportohet se stafi i aeroplanit qÃ« gjendej nÃ« bord, mbetÃ«n tÃ« gjithÃ« tÃ« shokuar kur panÃ« diÃ§ka tÃ« tilÃ«l qÃ« po u bÃ«hej special zogjve grabitqarÃ«, njofton Klan Kosova.
My captain friend sent me this photo. Saudi prince bought ticket for his 80 hawks. from funny