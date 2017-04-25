16:55, 25 Prill 2017

Të marrësh hapa drejt diçkaje të re është gjithmonë pak e frikshme.

Por këtë mund ta filloni me gjëra të thjeshta si për shembull të ndryshoni stilin e flokëve, transmeton Klan Kosova.

Këto vajza të cilat janë transformuar kaq shumë pasi kanë prerë flokët mund të jenë frymëzim për secilin.

Shikoni më poshtë këto fotografi të mahnitshme:

 

