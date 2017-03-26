Lojtari qÃ« aktualisht luan nÃ«n urdhÃ«rat e Arsene Wenger, Olivier Giroud, ka deklaruar qÃ« ai beson se do tÃ« adaptohej nÃ« lojÃ«n e njÃ« traneri pasionant si Antonio Conte apo Jose Mourinho.
Ai pÃ«r gazeten Lâ€™Equipe tha se secila eksperiencÃ« do tÃ« ishte e mirÃ« pÃ«r ta provuar dhe se do tÃ« mund tÃ« pÃ«rshtateh nÃ« njÃ« tÃ« tillÃ«, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Largimi i Giroud nga Arsenali nuk Ã«shtÃ« edhe larg mendsh, andaj kjo deklaratÃ« mund ta zgjojÃ« vÃ«mendjen e Manchesterit ose Chelseas.