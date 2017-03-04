Strategu portugez dÃ«shiron qÃ« gjatÃ« verÃ«s tÃ« transferojÃ« gjermanin dhe francezin
Jose Mourinho Ã«shtÃ« duke pÃ«rgatitur njÃ« transferim befasues tÃ« dyshes sÃ« Real Madrid, Toni Kroos dhe Raphael Varane, gjatÃ« verÃ«s.
Kroos raportohet tÃ« mos jetÃ« i kÃ«naqur me pozitÃ«n e tij tek Los Blancos, megjithÃ«se sÃ« fundmi ka nÃ«nshkruar kontratÃ«n e re, dhe shihet si partner i Paul Pogba nÃ« mesfushÃ«n e United.
Mourinho po ashtu po synon ta pÃ«rforcojÃ« mbrojtjenÂ dhe e sheh Varane si njeriun qÃ« mund t’i japÃ« stabilitet.