Strategu portugez dÃ«shiron qÃ« gjatÃ« verÃ«s tÃ« transferojÃ« gjermanin dhe francezin

11:05, 4 Mars 2017

Jose Mourinho Ã«shtÃ« duke pÃ«rgatitur njÃ« transferim befasues tÃ« dyshes sÃ« Real Madrid, Toni Kroos dhe Raphael Varane, gjatÃ« verÃ«s.

Kroos raportohet tÃ« mos jetÃ« i kÃ«naqur me pozitÃ«n e tij tek Los Blancos, megjithÃ«se sÃ« fundmi ka nÃ«nshkruar kontratÃ«n e re, dhe shihet si partner i Paul Pogba nÃ« mesfushÃ«n e United.

Mourinho po ashtu po synon ta pÃ«rforcojÃ« mbrojtjenÂ dhe e sheh Varane si njeriun qÃ« mund t’i japÃ« stabilitet.

 

