Menaxheri i Manchester United mendon se golashÃ«nuesi mÃ« i mirÃ« i skuadrÃ«s Ã«shtÃ« duke shkÃ«lqyer dhe duhet t’i mposhtÃ« Cristiano Ronaldo dhe Lionel Messi pÃ«r cmimin
Jose Mourinho ka thÃ«nÃ« se, pÃ«r bindjen e tij, Topin e ArtÃ« kÃ«tÃ« edicion duhet ta fitojÃ« Zlatan Ibrahimoviq.
QÃ« nga transferimi i tij nÃ« Old Trafford, Ibrahimoviq ka shkÃ«lqyer duke shÃ«nuar 26 gola nÃ« tÃ« gjitha garat.
Mourinho mendon qÃ« forma e jashtÃ«zakonshme e sulmuesit, e pazakontÃ« pÃ«r moshÃ«n(35 vjec), Â duhet tÃ« bÃ«jÃ« qÃ« Ibra tÃ« marrÃ« trofeun e kÃ«tij viti.
“Ajo cfarÃ« ka bÃ«rÃ« Ibrahimoviq Ã«shtÃ« e jashtÃ«zakonshme”.
“Numri i golave qÃ« ka shÃ«nuar tregon sa vlen. Mendoj qÃ« Ã«shtÃ« fenomenal. S’kam fjalÃ« tjera pÃ«r tÃ«. Prandaj duhet ta fitojÃ« Topin e ArtÃ«”.
