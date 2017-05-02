Analisti politik, Ilir Mirena, duke komentuar pÃ«r situatÃ«n politike nÃ« ShqipÃ«ri ka thÃ«nÃ« qÃ« problemi kryesor i kryeministrit, Edi Rama Ã«shtÃ« presidenti i ri i ShqipÃ«risÃ«, Ilir Meta, njofton Klan Kosova.
“Nuk Ã«shtÃ« problemi kryesor i Edi RamÃ«s Ã«shtÃ« Lulzim Basha por Ilir Meta”.
Sipas MirenÃ«s Ã«shtÃ« njÃ« lojÃ« e shkathÃ«t e RamÃ«s imponimi qÃ« ia bÃ«n MetÃ«s tÃ« jetÃ« president.
“Imponimi qÃ« ia bÃ«n MetÃ«s tÃ« jetÃ« president Ã«shtÃ« njÃ« lojÃ« e shkathÃ«t e RamÃ«s qÃ« gradualisht qeverinÃ« e ardhshme ta ketÃ« nÃ« duart e veta, pa LSI-nÃ« sepse LSI pa Ilir MetÃ«n besoj se nuk do tÃ« jetÃ« jetÃ«gjatÃ«”, ka thÃ«nÃ« Mirena nÃ« Zona B nÃ« Klan Kosova.