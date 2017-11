Today for @lorealmakeup… In the #BeautyIsBoring studio testing the Black Velvet Liner and Pro Matte Gloss in Bare Attraction (matte gloss, it's actually a thing!) with the lovely @jessikabreanna and hair by @bobbyeliot.

A post shared by BEAUTY IS BORING 💋 (@beautyisboring_) on Feb 10, 2016 at 7:39pm PST