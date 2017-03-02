Supermodelja e famshme, Gigi Hadid është shfaqur shumë më ndryshe siç jemi mësuar ta shohim zakonisht, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Ajo është parë e veshur me veshje tradicionale të lindjes së mesme në revistën e famshme “Vogue Arabia”.
Shikoni në fotografinë më poshtë si duket Hadid e mbuluar:
We present the first cover of Vogue Arabia photographed by @InezandVinoodh featuring Model of the Year @GigiHadid. Find out more via the link in our bio. #VogueArabiaIsMe نقدم لكم غلاف أول عدد مطبوع من مجلة ڤوغ العربية بعدسة إينيس وفينود، والذي يصوِّر عارضة أزياء العام جيجي حديد. الرابط في البايو. #ڤوغ_العربية_هي_أنا