NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: Gigi Hadid attends the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
11:40, 2 Mars 2017

Supermodelja e famshme, Gigi Hadid është shfaqur shumë më ndryshe siç jemi mësuar ta shohim zakonisht, transmeton Klan Kosova.

Ajo është parë e veshur me veshje tradicionale të lindjes së mesme në revistën e famshme “Vogue Arabia”.

Shikoni në fotografinë më poshtë si duket Hadid e mbuluar:

 

