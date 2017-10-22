Matthew Morrison dhe bashkëshortja e tij Renee Puente, janë bërë prindër për herë të parë.
Çifti ka mirëpritur në jetë një djalë, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Lajmi u bë i ditur edhe përmes disa fotografive të postuara në rrjetet sociale nga ana e artistëve.
To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world🚂. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning… 📸: @isaaccohenphotography
I’m in Revel Heaven… my heaven on earth… to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body.. I can’t begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama! My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness. I will respect you and go through every moment with understanding and patience.. I promise to love you unconditionally for ever and ever my little angel baby.. my squeaks.. my moon 🌙 I see so much of your Papa in you already.. I feel the calm I once felt inside of me.. I cry from the overwhelming joy of finally being able to see your face that is perfection! My little wiggle worm… I hold my belly even now with sweet reminiscence.. I am so proud to finally share you with the world. Here he is ladies & gentleman… Our Revel James! #oneandonly #thereal #morrisonadventures 📷: @isaaccohenphotography