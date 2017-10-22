23:35, 22 Tetor 2017

Matthew Morrison dhe bashkëshortja e tij Renee Puente, janë bërë prindër për herë të parë.

Çifti ka mirëpritur në jetë një djalë, transmeton Klan Kosova.

Lajmi u bë i ditur edhe përmes disa fotografive të postuara në rrjetet sociale nga ana e artistëve.

I’m in Revel Heaven… my heaven on earth… to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body.. I can’t begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama! My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness. I will respect you and go through every moment with understanding and patience.. I promise to love you unconditionally for ever and ever my little angel baby.. my squeaks.. my moon 🌙 I see so much of your Papa in you already.. I feel the calm I once felt inside of me.. I cry from the overwhelming joy of finally being able to see your face that is perfection! My little wiggle worm… I hold my belly even now with sweet reminiscence.. I am so proud to finally share you with the world. Here he is ladies & gentleman… Our Revel James! #oneandonly #thereal #morrisonadventures 📷: @isaaccohenphotography

A post shared by R͚E͚N͚E͚E͚ M͚ M͚O͚R͚R͚I͚S͚O͚N͚ (@reneemmorrison) on

Interesante

Lajmet e fundit nga Ndërkombëtar

Video lajmet e fundit

Emisionet e fundit