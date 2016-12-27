KÃ«ngÃ«tarja e njohur, Mariah Carey ka shprehur ngushÃ«llimet pas vdekjes sÃ« legjendÃ«s sÃ« muzikÃ«s George Michael, i cili ndÃ«rroi jetÃ« papritur ditÃ«n e Krishtlindjeve, transmeton Klan Kosova.

KÃ«ngÃ«tarja ndau njÃ« fotografi nÃ« rrjetin social Twitter ku shihet bashkÃ« me George dhe miqtÃ« e tij nÃ« njÃ« resaturant.

“George Michael. Ti ke qenÃ« frymÃ«zim pÃ«r shumÃ« njerÃ«z. Jam e nderuar qÃ« nuk kam qenÃ« vetÃ«m fanse por edhe shoqja jote. U prehsh nÃ« paqe”, ka shkruar kÃ«ngÃ«tarja.

George Michael ðŸ’”ðŸ˜¢ You were such an inspiration. I'm honored to have not only been your fan, but a friend as well. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/jJKSz22fHH

— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 26, 2016