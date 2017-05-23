9:35, 23 Maj 2017

Sulmi i mbrëmshëm në Manchester e që dyshohet të jetë terrorist ka bërë që të ketë reagime gjithandej botës, e pa dyshim edhe nga liderët botëror.

Kryeministri i Kanadasë, Justin Trudeau ka thënë se është shumë i pikëlluar nga ky rast.

“Kanadezët janë të shokuar nga lajmi i një sulmi të tmerrshëm në Manchester. Ju lutem lutuni për viktimat dhe familjet e tyre”, ka shkruar ai në Twitter.

Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017

Edhe kryeministri i Indisë, Narendra Modi ka reaguar pas këtij sulmi duke e dënuar fuqishëm atë.

“Ndjej shumë dhimbje për sulmin në Manchester. Ne e dënojmë ashpër këtë sulm. Mendimet dhe lutjet tona janë me familjet e viktimave dhe të lënduarve”, ka shkruar Modi, transmeton Klan Kosova.

Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2017

E reagim ka pasur edhe kryeministri i Australisë, Malcolm Turnbull.

“Të gjitha lutjet tona dhe solidariteti unë janë me njerëzit e Britanisë së Madhe.

Our heartfelt sympathy and resolute solidarity is with the people of the United Kingdom. Full statement here: https://t.co/FwtDITvVU9 pic.twitter.com/KYo72xl7P7 — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) May 23, 2017

