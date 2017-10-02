8:12, 2 Tetor 2017

Sipas njoftimeve të fundit të dëshmitarëve në kazinon e Las Vegasit, raportohet për 20 persona të vrarë, transmeton Klan Kosova.

Detajet e tjera së shpejti.

Autoritetet e huaja kanë bërë të ditur vetëm për 5 viktima të cilat janë transportuar nga zona e sulmit.

