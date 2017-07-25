Ylli brazilain me shumÃ« gjasÃ« do tÃ« mbetet nÃ« Camp Nou, pasi raportohet se Ã«shtÃ« bindur nga bashkÃ«lojtarÃ«t e tij pÃ«r kÃ«tÃ« gjÃ«
Lionel Messi dhe Luis Suarez e kanÃ« bindur Neymar tÃ« qÃ«ndrojÃ« tek Barcelona, megjithÃ« spekulimet se mund tÃ« kalojÃ« tek Paris Saint-Germain.
Asi brazilian ka qenÃ« i lidhur me njÃ« kalim prej 222 milion eurosh tek skuadra franceze, por bashkÃ«lojtarÃ«t e tij e kanÃ« bindur tÃ« mos e bÃ«jÃ« kÃ«tÃ« gjÃ«.
MbrojtÃ«si i Barcelona, Gerard Pique, ka shpÃ«rndarÃ« njÃ« cicÃ«rimÃ« duke lÃ«nÃ« tÃ« kuptohet se Neymar do tÃ« qÃ«ndrojÃ« nÃ« Camp Nou.