Real Madrid po shpreson qÃ« tâ€™ia kalojÃ« BarcelonÃ«s, dhe tÃ« nÃ«nshkruajÃ« me Philippe Coutinho-n, thotÃ« Mundo Deportivo, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Barcelona raportohet se do tÃ« kthehet sÃ«rish nÃ« afatin e janarit, dhe tÃ« provojÃ« tÃ« nÃ«nshkruajÃ« me brazilianin, pasi qÃ« dÃ«shtoi ta bÃ«nte kÃ«tÃ« gjatÃ« verÃ«s.
SidoqoftÃ«, Madridi tani ka dalÃ« si destinacion i mundshÃ«m, dhe ka kontaktuar me TÃ« Kuqt.
NÃ« anÃ«n tjetÃ«r, klubi i Zidane do tÃ« mundohet ta marrÃ« nÃ« radhÃ«t e veta Coutinho-n gjatÃ« qershorit.