Kur Ã«shtÃ« fjala pÃ«r zgjedhjen e njÃ« stili tÃ« ri tÃ« flokÃ«ve i cili duhet tÃ« jetÃ« i pÃ«rshtatshÃ«m, atÃ«herÃ« secili nga ne duhet tÃ« ketÃ« parasysh llojin e flokÃ«ve dhe tiparet, transmeton Klan Kosova.
MirÃ«po njÃ« faktor tjetÃ«r mÃ« i rÃ«ndÃ«sishÃ«m Ã«shtÃ«: forma e fytyrÃ«s.
Eksiston njÃ« prerje flokÃ«sh pÃ«r tÃ« cilÃ«n stilistÃ«t besojnÃ« qÃ« i pÃ«rshtatet secilit njeri.
Ã‡do i dyti i person i famshÃ«m tashmÃ« ka guxuar ta provojÃ«.
Shikoni mÃ« poshtÃ« pÃ«r cilat stile tÃ« flokÃ«ve Ã«shtÃ« fjala: