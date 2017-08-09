18:40, 9 Gusht 2017

Aktori Jason Momoa që kishte luajtur rolin e Khal Drogo në serinë Game of Thrones, ka thënë se është krenar me aktoren Emily Clarke që e luan rolin e Khaleesit.

Ai së fundi publikoi një fotografi në llogarinë e tij në Instagram, ku tha se nuk mund të mos flase për shoun më të mirë në tokë, dhe i tha Emilia Clarke se është krenar me të dhe se i mungon.

