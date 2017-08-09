Aktori Jason Momoa që kishte luajtur rolin e Khal Drogo në serinë Game of Thrones, ka thënë se është krenar me aktoren Emily Clarke që e luan rolin e Khaleesit.
Ai së fundi publikoi një fotografi në llogarinë e tij në Instagram, ku tha se nuk mund të mos flase për shoun më të mirë në tokë, dhe i tha Emilia Clarke se është krenar me të dhe se i mungon.
FUCK ME. It's been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth. And I don't want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy shit that was intense. Wish I was there to fuck shit up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS 😜😜😜😜😜😜 @emilia_clarke miss u mama your a badass super proud