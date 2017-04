JAPANESE WEDDING . Lucky to witness one of two Japanese wedding. This one in particular appeared right before me. . #japantravel #japan #tokyo #wedding #marriage #married #meijishrine #love #groom #bride #japanese #japanwedding #asia #explorejapan #exploretokyo #discoverjapan #cute #shinto #shitowedding #kimono

A post shared by Lan Phan (@lanphantastic) on Jun 1, 2016 at 6:49pm PDT