Braziliani, qÃ« zÃ«vendÃ«soi Sergio Aguero si titullar nÃ« ndeshjen ndaj West Ham, asistoi nÃ« golin e parÃ«, para se t’ia bÃ«nte sefte vet
Gabriel Jesus Ã«shtÃ« lojtari i parÃ« i Manchester City qÃ« nÃ« PremierligÃ« shÃ«non dhe asiston si debutues.
Futja e tij nÃ« fushÃ« si titullar para Sergio Aguero shkaktoi habi tek tifozÃ«t, nÃ« pÃ«rballjen e xhiros sÃ« radhÃ«s ndaj West Ham United.
Por tifozÃ«t e patÃ«n tÃ« shkurtÃ« kÃ«tÃ« emocion pasi Jesus bukur asistoi pÃ«r Kevin De Bruyne qÃ« e vendosi topin nÃ« rrjetÃ«.
Pasi David Silva shÃ«noi golin e dytÃ« pÃ«r Citizens, ish asi i Palmeiras e vendosi veten nÃ« listÃ«n e shÃ«nuesve, kur coi nÃ« rrjetÃ« njÃ« krosim tÃ« Raheem Sterling.