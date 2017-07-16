TÃ« gjithÃ« u hamendÃ«n kur panÃ« trupin e saj, kur u shfaq nÃ« bikini pÃ«r trajllerin e filmit Into The Blue nÃ« vitin 2005!
Por, Jessica Alba qÃ« nga ajo kohÃ«, ka punuar shumÃ« pÃ«r tÃ« ruajtur figurÃ«n e saj prej njÃ« ylli tÃ« vÃ«rtetÃ« tÃ« tokÃ«s sÃ« famÃ«s, transmeton Klan Kosova.
NjÃ« gjÃ« tÃ« tillÃ« e dÃ«shmon paraqitja e saj e fundit nÃ« plazhin e Hawaiit, kohÃ« tÃ« cilÃ«n kaloi nÃ« pasditen e sÃ« shtunÃ«s.
Bukuroshja 36 vjeÃ§are, Jessica Alba u pa pÃ«rplot ton dielli derisa po shoqÃ«rohej me burrin e saj Cash Warren zonÃ«s sÃ« plazhit.