#20.10.16 #picture294 #365pics #365project #picoftheday this is a #throwback to one of the nicer #schooldinners we used to get in #thailand was never really sure what meat it was but 99% of the time was told it was #moo aka #pork #school #dinner #tray #anubarn #rice #curry #chili #chilliflakes #aroy #delicious #kinkhao #thaifood #tbt #throwbackthursday

A post shared by Jas© 🇬🇧 (@jchana27) on Oct 21, 2016 at 9:40am PDT