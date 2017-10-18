GjeneralÃ«t mÃ« tÃ« shquar dhe ushtarakÃ« tÃ« lartÃ« tÃ« ish ushtrisÃ« jugosllave, qÃ« udhÃ«hoqÃ«n luftÃ«n nÃ« KosovÃ« nÃ« vitin 1998 dhe 1999 dhe luftÃ«n civile nÃ« Jugosllavi, do tÃ« kthehen pÃ«r tÃ« ligjÃ«ruar nÃ« AkademinÃ« Ushtarake tÃ« SerbisÃ«, shkruan Novosti, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Ata do tÃ« ndajnÃ« pÃ«rvojat e tyre me gjeneratat tÃ« cilat aktualisht janÃ« duke u trajnuar nÃ« kÃ«tÃ« institucion.
Ne mesin e tyre do tÃ« jetÃ« edhe ish-komandanti i Korpusit tÃ« PrishtinÃ«s tÃ« ArmatÃ«s sÃ« TretÃ« tÃ« UJ-sÃ«, gjenerali nÃ« pension, Vladimir Lazareviq.
Emra tÃ« tjerÃ« tÃ« pÃ«rmendur qÃ« do tÃ« jenÃ« pjesÃ« e kÃ«saj akademie janÃ« edhe Bozhidar Deliq dhe Lubisha Dikoviq.
Lidhur me ketÃ« Ministri i Mbrojtjes i SerbisÃ«, Alekander Vulin ka thÃ«nÃ« qÃ« kÃ«ta njerÃ«z duhet tÃ« jenÃ« model pÃ«r brezin e sotÃ«m tÃ« ushtarÃ«ve.