Kryetari i Prishtinës, Shpend Ahmeti, ka bërë të ditur se ka marrë dhuratë një libër nga ish-kryetari i New York, Michael Bloomberg, në të cilin libër ai madje edhe është cituar nga autori.

“Pranova librin e ri të ish-kryetarit të New York, Michael Bloomberg, Klima e Shpresës. Befasi e këndshme që isha i cituar”, shkruan Ahmeti në Tëitter.

Pleasure to recieve a personal copy of Bloombergs new book Climate of Hope. Nice surprise that I was quoted. pic.twitter.com/4hqyNptghb

— Shpend Ahmeti (@ShpendA) August 7, 2017