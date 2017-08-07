17:01, 7 Gusht 2017

Kryetari i Prishtinës, Shpend Ahmeti, ka bërë të ditur se ka marrë dhuratë një libër nga ish-kryetari i New York, Michael Bloomberg, në të cilin libër ai madje edhe është cituar nga autori.

“Pranova librin e ri të ish-kryetarit të New York, Michael Bloomberg, Klima e Shpresës. Befasi e këndshme që isha i cituar”, shkruan Ahmeti në Tëitter.

