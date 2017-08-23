Tashmë nuk është sekret se pesha e tepërt ka një efekt negativ në gjendjen e shëndetit të një personi dhe gjithashtu mund të kufizojë atë që ai person mund të arrijë në jetë, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Këta burra që do t’i shikoni përmes fotografive më poshtë vendosën që të bënin ndryshime drastike në pamjen e tyre.
Ata ndryshuan pamjen e tyre në atë pikë që nuk mund t’i besoni syve:
https://www.instagram.com/transformationmark/
Escaping my 356lb reality with drug and alcohol binges gripped my life for years. 💯I cannot stress to you enough the importance of facing life head on NO MATTER what the circumstance. Going on 3 years and 8 months of doing exactly that and there is absolutely nothing worth losing myself again. Being in wine country the past weekend was a reminder of how important consistency has been to my life as it continues to sharpen my clarity. 💯I urge anyone struggling at this current moment to take a look at your life from the perspective that nothing is impossible no matter what the situation and if you feel powerless right now, you are capable of so much more than you give yourself credit for. Start believing today, not tomorrow because it may never come! . . . #sobriety #sober #bodytransformation #fattofit #fat2fit #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #fatloss #nutritionist #trainhard #nolimits #nevergiveup #bodybuildinglifestyle #obesetobeast #bodygoals #progressnotperfection #beforeandafter #aesthetics #thenandnow #impossibleisnothing #lifestylechange #bodypositive #trusttheprocess #extremeweightloss #clarity
Another #flexfriday with your friendly, neighborhood savage! #throwback from 6 years ago, where 400lbs was a part of my every day life. I lost everything from my job, to my relationship and everything I once knew. It's a whole new ballgame since then. While on this wonderful vacation experience in Europe, I'm able to do the things I once would be too massive to even consider. Remember my friends, it takes time… one day at a time, but you'll be surprised in what you can accomplish and conquer with patience/perseverance! Have a blessed day and weekend with your loved ones! God bless the grind! #wls #weightloss #bodytransformation #trainer #fitfam #fitness #weightlossjourney #fatloss #workout #muscle #fit #motivation #inspire #fattofit #transformation #igfitness #weightlosstransformation #igfitfam #handsome #igfit #healthy #bodybuilding #wlscommunity #inspiration #shredded #nutrition #selfhelp
Left or Right? Which version looks happier and healthier? – – Some motivation for anyone that may need some! – – 12 years ago I decided to get healthy because my Doctors told me I wouldn't be around much longer if I didn't make a change. 200lbs down still and I couldn't be happier/healthier. It's never too late to change your health. Do you want to be a different & healthier version of yourself? – – Click the link on my bio if you want to get healthy and lose weight! – – #motivationmonday #transformationtuesday #bodytransformation #fit #motivation #lovemylife #dedication #weightloss #fitness #fitnessmotivation #bestbody #bestbodyjapan #workout #progressnotperfection #healthy #inspiration #beforeandafter #health #fitnessworld
38 vs 48 Smoker, over eater, sedentary lifestyle vs Non-smoker , healthy eating (most of the time), active/athletic lifestyle. Trust me when I tell YOU that if I could make these changes at 38 years old and maintain them for 10 years, so can YOU! #transformationtuesday #transformation #weightloss #bodytransformation #elisapharti #fatboyfitman #onestepatatime #inspiration #igfit #igfitness #motivation #fitdads #fitover40 #fitover50 #fitmoms #physique #RIPPED #MUSCLES #bodybuilding #fitspo