Escaping my 356lb reality with drug and alcohol binges gripped my life for years. 💯I cannot stress to you enough the importance of facing life head on NO MATTER what the circumstance. Going on 3 years and 8 months of doing exactly that and there is absolutely nothing worth losing myself again. Being in wine country the past weekend was a reminder of how important consistency has been to my life as it continues to sharpen my clarity. 💯I urge anyone struggling at this current moment to take a look at your life from the perspective that nothing is impossible no matter what the situation and if you feel powerless right now, you are capable of so much more than you give yourself credit for. Start believing today, not tomorrow because it may never come! . . . #sobriety #sober #bodytransformation #fattofit #fat2fit #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #fatloss #nutritionist #trainhard #nolimits #nevergiveup #bodybuildinglifestyle #obesetobeast #bodygoals #progressnotperfection #beforeandafter #aesthetics #thenandnow #impossibleisnothing #lifestylechange #bodypositive #trusttheprocess #extremeweightloss #clarity

A post shared by Nutritionist:Noah J. Kingery (@transformationaltruth) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:08am PDT