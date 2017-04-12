Ministri i PunÃ«ve tÃ« Jashtme tÃ« GjermanisÃ« Sigmar Gabriel ka deklaruar se vendi i tij mbÃ«shtet dialogun nÃ« mes tÃ« KosovÃ«s dhe SerbisÃ«.
Sipas tij pÃ«r Bashkimin Evropian Â Ã«shtÃ« e rÃ«ndÃ«sishme qÃ« tÃ« dyja proceset ai i negociatave pÃ«r anÃ«tarÃ«sim tÃ« SerbisÃ« nÃ« BE dhe normalizimi i marrÃ«dhÃ«nieve me KosovÃ«n tÃ« zhvillohen paralelisht, transmeton Klan Kosova.
“Ã‹shtÃ« bÃ«rÃ« progres nÃ« disa fusha, pÃ«r shembull nÃ« fushÃ«n e udhÃ«timit tÃ« lirÃ«, njohjen reciproke tÃ« diplomave dhe sÃ« fundmi edhe nÃ« fushÃ«n e telekomit. Por shumÃ« mÃ« tepÃ«r mbetet pÃ«r t`u bÃ«rÃ«, mbi tÃ« gjitha, themelimi i Asociacionit tÃ« komunave serbe. PÃ«r kÃ«tÃ« arsye, sÃ« shpejti duhet tÃ« vazhdohet me dialog”, ka thÃ«nÃ« Gabriel .
KÃ«tÃ« deklaratÃ« ai e bÃ«ri pÃ«r Blicin serb nÃ« prag tÃ« vizitÃ«s sÃ« sotme nÃ« Beograd
Kryediplomati gjerman tha poashtu se vendi i tij Â mbÃ«shtet perspektivÃ«n evropiane tÃ« SerbisÃ« dhe plani i kÃ«tij udhÃ«timi tashmÃ« Ã«shtÃ« gati.
Shefi i diplomacisÃ« gjermane poashtu deklaroi se janÃ« hapur gjithsej tetÃ« kapituj tÃ« negociatave me BE-nÃ«, dy nga tÃ« cilat Â anÃ« mbyllur pÃ«rkohÃ«sisht por vuri nÃ« dukje se pÃ«rparimi drejt BE-sÃ« nuk matet aq shumÃ« nga numri i kapitujve tÃ« hapur, por nga progresi nÃ« fushat kyÃ§e, transmeton Klan Kosova.