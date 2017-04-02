Fotografi i njohur shqiptar Fadil Berisha, sot feston ditëlindjen, njofton Klan Kosova.
Në mesin e shumë artistëve që uruan fotografin, bën pjesë edhe grimeri i njohur Mario, ose ndryshe grimeri i Kim Kardashian dhe shumë artisteve të tjera në botën e showbizit ndërkombëtar.
Përveç që Mario ia uroi ditëlindjen duke i thënë të dua nën një fotografi të postuar në llogarinë e tij në Instagram, ai ka treguar edhe një histori që ka të bëjë pikërisht me Fadilin.
Ka qenë fotografi shqiptar ai që e ndihmoi Mario-n të jetë aty ku është sot, kështu ka treguar vetë grimeri i cili përmes shkrimit që bëri në Instagram e falënderoi për të gjitha që ka bërë për të dhe për shumë shqiptarë të tjerë.
Happy Birthday @fadilberisha 📷 for those of you who don't know, Fadil was the first photographer who took me under his wing when I became a makeup artist. It was at Fadil's studio that I was trained to beat a face, often up to 6 and 7 girls a day. He believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. He pushed me to work faster and cleaner, to paint black girls and Asian girls, he helped me build my portfolio when I didn't have one. He introduced me to the first makeup artist that I would go on to assist. He gave me my very first tear sheets in magazines. He prepared me for any and all situations that a makeup artist would have to face in the real world. It was the greatest makeup school and training – i didn't know it at the time but he did. After my years with Fadil I went on to assist the top makeup artists in fashion and eventually went off on my own, but It was my experiences at the Fadil Berisha Studios that molded and shaped me into the artist I am today. Above are images from my early days in 2000-2003 of makeup I did on 3 Miss Universe winners shot by Fadil. I have tons of beauty work in storage that we did together. Thank you Fadil for everything and for not only helping me but for helping countless other Albanians as well 🇦🇱. love you. Happy Birthday you deserve it! 🎉🎉🎉