Happy Birthday @fadilberisha 📷 for those of you who don't know, Fadil was the first photographer who took me under his wing when I became a makeup artist. It was at Fadil's studio that I was trained to beat a face, often up to 6 and 7 girls a day. He believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. He pushed me to work faster and cleaner, to paint black girls and Asian girls, he helped me build my portfolio when I didn't have one. He introduced me to the first makeup artist that I would go on to assist. He gave me my very first tear sheets in magazines. He prepared me for any and all situations that a makeup artist would have to face in the real world. It was the greatest makeup school and training – i didn't know it at the time but he did. After my years with Fadil I went on to assist the top makeup artists in fashion and eventually went off on my own, but It was my experiences at the Fadil Berisha Studios that molded and shaped me into the artist I am today. Above are images from my early days in 2000-2003 of makeup I did on 3 Miss Universe winners shot by Fadil. I have tons of beauty work in storage that we did together. Thank you Fadil for everything and for not only helping me but for helping countless other Albanians as well 🇦🇱. love you. Happy Birthday you deserve it! 🎉🎉🎉

