Asociacioni i GazetarÃ«ve tÃ« KosovÃ«s, nÃ« DitÃ«n BotÃ«rore tÃ« LirisÃ« sÃ« Shtypit, sÃ« bashku me KÃ«shillin e Mediave tÃ« Shkruara tÃ« KosovÃ«s tÃ« pÃ«rkrahur nga Organizatat e ShoqÃ«risÃ« Civile zhvillojnÃ« aksion protestues para objektit kryesor tÃ« qeverisÃ« nÃ« sheshin ”SkÃ«nderbeu” nÃ« PrishtinÃ«.
#Folmosutut Ã«shtÃ« motoja e aksionit e qÃ« pÃ«r qÃ«llim ka kundÃ«rshtimin e tendencave pÃ«r tÃ« kufizuar lirinÃ« e mediave dhe shprehjes nÃ« pÃ«rgjithÃ«si, sidomos pÃ«rmes iniciativÃ«s sÃ« fundit tÃ« MinistrisÃ« sÃ« DrejtÃ«sisÃ«.
Aksioni protestues #Folmosutut zhvillohet nÃ« orÃ«n 12.00, Sheshi “SkÃ«nderbeu”, PrishtinÃ«, transmeton Klan Kosova.