Ne shpesh hasim në ato fotografitë perfekte që publikohen në rrjetin social Instagram, të cilat mbledhin mijëra pëlqime, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Shumica e vajzave mbajnë dietë dhe kalojnë orë të tëra në palestër për tu dukur njëjtë si këto “yje të Instagramit”.
Por në fakt pas këtyre fotografive “perfekte” fshihet e vërteta që mund ta shihni përmes fotografive të mëposhtme.
Kështu i mashtrojnë këto vajza ndjekësit e tyre:
Both of these are me, the difference is just knowing how to pose to give my body a more hourglass shape. In real life I more resemble a blade of grass than the curvy maven on the left. I'm fine with this, but it's worth sharing. If you are a long girl like me and want to give your body more shape in photos my tips are: • stand slightly to the side, not face on • twist your torso to give a smaller waist • tilt your shoulders towards the camera to give broader shoulders • sit your body back a little And BOOM 💥 you're an hourglass! If you want to feel better about how you look in pictures start learning how to pose best for your body, and don't be afraid of the camera like I was for so many years! #werkitgurl
Same girl. Different angles. . . If I'm going to show you the posed, put together, professional sides of me, I'm gonna make damn sure you see the not so flattering sides too. Because, contrary to what society has taught us to think, our worth isn't measured by how many belly rolls we have, or how many dimples on our booty, or how much jiggle hangs out on our arms. . . Loving ourselves exactly as we are is hard. Because we've been told for years that we're not good enough until we {insert any of the thousands of ideas of perfection that have been fed to us over the years}. But I call BS. I say that the real magic happens when we embrace who we are, at every angle and size. . . This doesn't mean I don't also struggle with embracing this body I was given, but it does mean that I understand working on loving me is the most important job I will ever have. . . Our bodies aren't broken. The message society is trying to tell us {by airbrushing everything, erasing dimples and rolls and fluff} is. . . So even though its really hard, lets remember we are worthy and beautiful and special and ALIVE. Go on and love yourself today, because THAT shit is whats inspiring. . . #StopFixingBodies #StartFixingTheWorld
Thank you 💕🌿 I flew to South Africa yesterday and when I landed I saw that I have 100k followers 😳 firstly I just wanted to say THANK YOU! Thank you for allowing me to have this platform to spread the body positive and self love message. Thank you for constantly supporting me, which in turn has also allowed me to grow as a person. You guys are the best and I appreciate all your comments and messages so much 💕 I just felt like making a little story time post about my instagram journey so far (swipe to see) ☺️ So this has always been my only instagram, I began posting on here in 2014 with photos of my personal life when I used to have crazy colored hair and would post photos of random things (2014). Then around 2015 I posted my first progress photo after I started doing BBG workouts and decided to keep posting fitness related photos of my progress until late 2016. I don't think there is anything wrong with posting your progress or having a fitness instagram btw, you should share and show off your hard work! But for me it became less and less of a hobby to post these types of photos and felt like I wasn't telling the truth by posting these photos all the time because that wasn't what I looked like 24/7, so I decided to use this platform to post body positive and self love photos and that's what's brought me to where I am now. I never imagined that I would be posting my biggest insecurities online but thats how life needed up working out and I love it so much because I love hearing how much it helps people when I share these posts! I hope you guys liked that little story time 😬 I'm so excited to see what the future brings! Thank you for reading and I hope you all have a lovely weekend!! ☀️🌴 —————————————— . . . #enjoythejourney #thankyou #100k #bopo #selflove #positivelife #lawofattraction #fitnessjourney #allbodiesaregoodbodies #youareamazing #bebrave #trustyourself #bodypositivity #staytruetoyourself #behumble #nonegativity #pasttopresent #loveyourlife #dowhatmakesyouhappy #liveyourbestlife #createyourownhappiness #choosehapiness #attitudeofgratitude #liveinthemoment #findyourself #embracelife