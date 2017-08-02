Both of these are me, the difference is just knowing how to pose to give my body a more hourglass shape. In real life I more resemble a blade of grass than the curvy maven on the left. I'm fine with this, but it's worth sharing. If you are a long girl like me and want to give your body more shape in photos my tips are: • stand slightly to the side, not face on • twist your torso to give a smaller waist • tilt your shoulders towards the camera to give broader shoulders • sit your body back a little And BOOM 💥 you're an hourglass! If you want to feel better about how you look in pictures start learning how to pose best for your body, and don't be afraid of the camera like I was for so many years! #werkitgurl

A post shared by Kathryn Gray | Blonde Health (@blonde.health) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:51am PDT