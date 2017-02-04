In-between my two stints at the White House, I had almost a separate career as both a freelance photographer and then as the Washington-based photographer for the Chicago Tribune. Both of these life experiences gave me a different perspective in photographing at the White House during the Obama administration. There is a lot in the news these days about refugees. Although it is admittedly not the same as today, I did for awhile document the Kosovo refugee crisis in the late 1990's. I'll post a few pictures from my coverage in Macedonia where many of the ethnic Albanians ended up after being exiled from their country.

