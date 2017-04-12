PresidentÃ«t e FIFA-s dhe UEFA-s kanÃ« dÃ«nuar sulmin qÃ« ndodhi pranÃ« autobusit tÃ« ekipit Borussia Dortmund para ndeshjes me Monakon nÃ« LigÃ«n e KampionÃ«ve, duke lÃ«nÃ« njÃ« lojtar tÃ« plagosur, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Presidenti i UEFA-s, Aleksander Ceferin, Ã«shtÃ« shprehur i shqetÃ«suar dhe ka thÃ«nÃ« qÃ« tÃ« shtyhet ndeshja deri tÃ« mÃ«rkurÃ«n.
“UnÃ« kam qenÃ« i shqetÃ«suar thellÃ«sisht nga shpÃ«rthimet qÃ« ndodhÃ«n nÃ« Dortmund,” tha ai nÃ« njÃ« deklaratÃ«.
“Vendimi i marrÃ« pÃ«r tÃ« shtyrÃ« ndeshjen e UEFA Champions League mes Borussia Dortmund dhe AS Monaco ishte korrekt pasi ne duhet gjithmonÃ« qÃ« tÃ« kemi prioritet sigurinÃ« e tÃ« gjithÃ« tifozÃ«ve, zyrtarÃ«ve, ekipit dhe lojtarÃ«ve.
NdÃ«rsa shefi i FIFA-s, Gianni Infantino, ka deklaruar se do tÃ« vazhdojnÃ« tÃ« monitorojÃ« hetimin e incidentit dhe shÃ«rimin e lojtarin Bartra-sÃ«.
“FIFA dÃ«non incidentin nÃ« Dortmund. Ne tÃ« gjithÃ« jemi nÃ« pritje tÃ« detajeve tÃ« mÃ«tejshme tÃ« incidentit”, ka thÃ«nÃ« ai.