Cardi B dhe Offset janë fejuar!
Reperja 25-vjeçare i tha “po” të dashurit të saj kur ai i propozoi fejesë përpara rreth 19 mijë njerëzve gjatë koncertit të tyre, të premten në Filadelfia, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Të dy, thuhet se janë në lidhje që nga fillimi i këtij viti, kur u takuan në Super Bowl.
Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️