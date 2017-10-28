18:30, 28 Tetor 2017

Cardi B dhe Offset janë fejuar!

Reperja 25-vjeçare i tha “po” të dashurit të saj kur ai i propozoi fejesë përpara rreth 19 mijë njerëzve gjatë koncertit të tyre, të premten në Filadelfia, transmeton Klan Kosova.

Të dy, thuhet se janë në lidhje që nga fillimi i këtij viti, kur u takuan në Super Bowl.

