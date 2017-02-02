Kryeministri i ShqipÃ«risÃ« Edi Rama, pas pÃ«rfundimit tÃ« emisionit â€˜â€™Zona e Debatitâ€™â€™ nÃ« Klan Kosova, ku ishte mysafir bashkÃ« me Presidentin e vendit Hashim ThaÃ§i, ka publikuar nÃ« llogarinÃ« e tij nÃ« facebook fotografinÃ« e ditÃ«s.
Rama zgjodhi si imazh kryesor i sÃ« enjtes, simbole shtetÃ«rore tÃ« KosovÃ«s dhe tÃ« ShqipÃ«risÃ«, njofton Klan Kosova.
NÃ« pamje shihen flamuri shtetÃ«ror i KosovÃ«s si dhe ai shqiptar KuqeZi tÃ« cilÃ«n janÃ« tÃ« vendosur pÃ«rballÃ« deklaratÃ«s sÃ« pavarÃ«sisÃ« sÃ« vendit, njofton Klan Kosova
NjÃ« pamje e tillÃ« lÃ« tÃ« nÃ«nkuptojÃ« synimin e bashkimit kombÃ«tar.
”Photo of the day” Ã«shtÃ« pÃ«rshkrimi qÃ« Edi Rama i ka vÃ«nÃ« statusit tÃ« tij tÃ« fundit tÃ« publikuar para pak Ã§astesh nÃ« facebook.