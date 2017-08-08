Ka kaluar gjysma e vitit 2017, por ende pritet të publikohen albume të mirëpritura dhe nga artistë cilësorë.
NME ka publikuar një listë prej 32 albumesh që do të vijnë nga 32 artistë, dhjetë prej të cilëve mund t’i shihni më poshtë:
Everything, Everything – ‘A Fever Dream’
18 Gusht
Queens of the Stone Age – ‘Villains’
25 Gusht
The Ëar on Drugs – ‘A Deeper Understanding’
25 Gusht
Superfood – ‘Bambino’
8 Shtator
Inheaven – ‘Inheaven’
1 Shtator
Foo Fighters – ‘Concrete and Gold’
15 Shtator
Fall Out Boy – ‘Mania’
15 Shtator
The Killers – ‘Wonderful Wonderful’
22 Shtator
Beck – ‘Colors’
13 Tetor
Astroid Boys, ‘Broke’
29 Shtator
Wolf Alice – ‘Visions of a Life’
29 Shtator