21:58, 8 Gusht 2017

Ka kaluar gjysma e vitit 2017, por ende pritet të publikohen albume të mirëpritura dhe nga artistë cilësorë.

NME ka publikuar një listë prej 32 albumesh që do të vijnë nga 32 artistë, dhjetë prej të cilëve mund t’i shihni më poshtë:

Everything, Everything – ‘A Fever Dream’

18 Gusht

Queens of the Stone Age – ‘Villains’

25 Gusht

The Ëar on Drugs – ‘A Deeper Understanding’

25 Gusht

Superfood – ‘Bambino’

8 Shtator

Inheaven – ‘Inheaven’

1 Shtator

Foo Fighters – ‘Concrete and Gold’

15 Shtator

Fall Out Boy – ‘Mania’

15 Shtator

The Killers – ‘Wonderful Wonderful’

22 Shtator

Beck – ‘Colors’

13 Tetor

Astroid Boys, ‘Broke’

29 Shtator

Wolf Alice – ‘Visions of a Life’

29 Shtator

 

