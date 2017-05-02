23:25, 2 Maj 2017

17 vjeÃ§arja Shami Oshun nga California deshi tÃ« bÃ«nte diÃ§ka tÃ« veÃ§antÃ« pÃ«r maturÃ«, dhe nuk deshi tÃ« shpenzojÃ« shumÃ« para nÃ« njÃ« fustan, andaj vendosi qÃ« ta krijojÃ« vetÃ« njÃ« tÃ« tillÃ«.

Shami e filloi punÃ«n nÃ« fustan njÃ« natÃ« para se tÃ« mbahej mbrÃ«mja e saj e maturÃ«s duke e krijuar njÃ« fustan dizajn ngjyrÃ« vjollcÃ«.

Shami e dokumentoi tÃ« gjithÃ« procesin e qepjes sÃ« fustanit pÃ«rmes postimeve tÃ« saj nÃ« llogarinÃ« personale nÃ« Twitter.

Arsyeja se pse ajo e la njÃ« natÃ« pÃ«rpara qÃ« ta qepte fustanin eshte qe ajo kishte vendosur tÃ« shkonte nÃ« mbrÃ«mjen e maturÃ«s vetÃ«m njÃ« javÃ« mÃ« herÃ«t.

 

